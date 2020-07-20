Brooklyn Beckham’s ex reveals his 'immature' ways of dealing with relationships

As Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz start prepping for their grand nuptials scheduled for next year, the former’s ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra has come forth giving her two cents about his decision.

The 30-year-old dancer and performer spilled all details about the relationship that she had with the 21-year-old saying he is far too immature to be getting married so soon.

In an explosive tell-all interview given to The Sun, Panterra said: “I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged. It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.”

“I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this,” she added.

Panterra and Beckham had dated back in 2017, and according to her, she had dumped him over his non-serious attitude towards their relationship.

They had gotten romantically involved after meeting at the Coachella music festival. We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend. I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure.”

“It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest. The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up.”

“We never talked about getting engaged. I would never have considered marrying Brooklyn. For what? There is nothing he could have brought to the table beside his family’s money and I don’t need that.”

Beckham and Peltz, who have been dating since October 2019, decided to get engaged earlier this month on July 11.