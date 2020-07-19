CM Buzdar appoints Aftab Ahmed as focal person in UK

Senior PTI leader in UK Aftab Ahmed and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: Reporter

LONDON/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appointed senior PTI leader in UK Aftab Ahmed as his focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, "The Competent Authority has been pleased to appoint Mr Aftab Ahmed S/O Aish Mohammad as focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom with immediate effect."

The notification also states the terms of reference of the appointment which include that this role would be on an honorary basis and that Ahmed will receive the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom.

Nearly 1.5 million British Pakistanis trace their roots to Pakistan and most of them frequently travel to and from Pakistan. According to Britain’s Foreign Office, at any point of time around 100,000 British Pakistanis are present in Pakistan.

Ahmed, who is a British national and lives in East London, will also analyse and evaluate the data of complaints received vis-a-vis their disposal/redressal and will submit a report to the Punjab chief minister monthly along with his recommendations for the resolution of issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

This notification was originally dated February 11 but its implementation was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The appointment was announced by Azhar Mashwani, CM Punjab's focal person on Digital and Social Media. "Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UK can send their complaints/grievances to Aftab Ahmed,” he said.

Speaking to The News Ahmed said: "To solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis in the UK, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar has nominated me to serve the overseas community. Overseas Pakistanis are very close to CM Buzdar's heart. He realises that when overseas Pakistanis leave Pakistan, they sometimes suffer various problems like their houses or land is grabbed unlawfully."

Ahmed added that the chief minister valued the contribution of overseas Pakistanis and realised that they deserve better treatment in Pakistan.

“Usman Buzdar under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, has proven himself to be the man of action and he has delivered progress and transparency in the biggest province of Pakistan,” he added.

Ahmed added Pakistanis in Britain say that the prime minister has always praised overseas Pakistanis for helping Pakistanis in the hour of need and they have always stood up for Pakistan. “Most of the cases of overseas Pakistanis related to land disputes and family matters. CM Punjab has already instructed the authorities not to tolerate any kind of wrongdoing to overseas Pakistanis in Punjab,” he added.

Ahmed added that the government of Punjab would try its best to solve all the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing in the UK.