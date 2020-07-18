Demi Lovato grateful over outpour of love following recent deaths and mental health issues

With the recent deaths of one of Demi’s close friends Naya Rivera and aunt Virginia still fresh in her time, the singer has been facing a hard time trying to stay afloat.

Soon after news of her failing mental health reached fans, the "Demi Is Loved" trend stole the spot on the trending list across Twitter’s chart.

With the outpour of love and emotional support moving her to no end, the singer took to her Instagram account and showcased her gratitude towards all those who made it happen with their kind-hearted gesture.

Demi is no stranger to mental health woes and after fans learned of the singer’s near overdose experience, they began monitoring the health and safety of their idol and continue to do to this day.



Demi’s relationship with Naya Rivera has always been special and after news of her death took over social media, she posted a tribute in light of all the actor had done for young closeted queer girls.

Another devastating blow to her mental health came after her aunt Virginia was reported to have passed away late last week. Demi posted a heartfelt tribute in memory of her aunt and all she did for their family.



