Johnny Depp spent his $650 million fortune on wine and private beach get away

Johnny Depp spent his $650 million fortune on wine and private beach get aways

Johnny Depp’s past qualms with money have begun to get highlighted as his trial against Amber Heard moves forward.

According to a recent report obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor lost over $650 million back in 2016 because his management had failed to file his taxes for 17 years. All of this left him “on the brink of bankruptcy” according to a Rolling Stone interview the actor partook in back in 2018.

A recent splurge the star dabbled within was brought forward by a publication claiming Depp spent over $75 million (£60 million) on a private island and about $31,000 (£25,000) on wine nearly every month.

Over the last couple of years Depp’s spending habits have been dubbed frivolous at best. In the past he has bought numerous properties, from his 45-acre island in the Bahamas worth $3.5 million (£2.8 million) to a 41-acre property in Kentucky for his mother back in 1995.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, back in 2017 Depp’s financial advisors also weighed in on his spending habits and revealed the star cashes in about $2 million (£1.6 million) a month. His splurge fest also includes a $30,000 wine price tag which he dubs an ‘investment’.

Even though Depp is rather extravagant in his spending habits, he is nowhere near the point of depleting his resources. He was dubbed the highest paid actor by the Guinness World Records back in 2012 after the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise became a massive success.