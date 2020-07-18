Hayden Panettiere details alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of by ex Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere addressed those who may currently be in a similar situation, saying, 'You are not alone'

After getting a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, American actor Hayden Panettiere has come forth opening up about the abuse she faced during their relationship.

In a statement released, the Heroes actor, 30, said she is recounting her harrowing experience with domestic abuse in the hopes of it giving other closeted victims the courage to seek help.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she said in an Instagram post.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she added.

She went on to address those who may currently be in a similar situation, saying, “You are not alone,” along with domestic abuse hotline numbers.

Earlier this week, the Nashville star filed to register an out-of-state restraining order for her current place of residence in California.

The documents obtained by E! News revealed that the order has been granted following Brian’s arrest back in February in Wyoming for domestic battery where he was also accused of punching Hayden in the face, as TMZ had reported back then.

He had allegedly struck Hayden during one of their fights, “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

As per the docs, Brian was found by authorities in the driveway where he had reportedly informed them that Hayden was inside the house saying "he beat the [expletive] out of me.”

While Brian refused to admit or deny the allegations of abuse.

The entertainment portal further reported that Hayden had told the police that Brian threw her across the room and punched her.

According to authorities, the actor’s face was swollen and red with a scrape on her left hand.

Brian has also been charged for interfering with the police as he refused to identify himself.

A jury trial has been set for September while Hayden has relocated to California and hasn’t been in touch with her ex since then.