Kanye West still hustling the presidential race as an ‘independent candidate’ for Oklahoma

Kanye West has not left the presidential candidacy as officially thought. News has come to light which revealed the rapper plans to run as an ‘independent candidate’ away from any democratic or republican affiliations.

The news was confirmed when a spokesperson from the State Election Board, Misha Mohr, spoke to Fox News and claimed that Kanye has only recently turned in his papers to take part in the candidacy race.

She was quoted saying, "This afternoon we received a properly executed statement of candidacy for Kanye West, along with the appropriate filing fee in lieu of petition.”

She added, "Kanye West is now qualified as an independent candidate for President of the United States in Oklahoma and will appear on the General Election ballot."

For the unversed, Kanye’s past revelation to Forbes ruffled a bunch of feathers. Many fans and trolls began questioning his competency and even began making fun of his decision.

For the best possible shot at a potential win, Kanye has taken an independent route for he does not endorse any active political affiliations. Kanye previously set the record straight with Forbes and touched upon his past support towards president Trump and nominee Joe Biden. Kanye believes it is ‘not special in the least’. “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like, come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”