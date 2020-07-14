Lucifer's upcoming season 5 release has fans gushing over Tom Ellis rocking comeback

Fans for the Netflix series Lucifer recently received the news of the century after season 5’s trailer came out. With deceit, betrayal and a double dose of Lucifer all evident in just the trailer, fans can be sure they will be in for a ‘hell’ of a ride.

The trailer showcases Lucifer’s return from hell after thousands of years (a few earth years), but what left fans jaw dropped was the revelation that it is actually Lucifer’s twin brother Michael who came down to claim a piece of Lucifer’s luxurious life for himself.

The official description of the season reads, "In the stunning and satisfying fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, 'will they or won’t they?'”

According to reports, the new season will feature a total of 16 episodes but will be split into two parts. The first will debut Friday 21st August while the second half is yet to be given an official release date as of yet. However, that has not stopped fans from wanting to gobble up the idea of marveling at Tom Ellis’s charm twice in one season.





