August Alsina turns to Twitter to roast after Jada Pinkett Smith reveals their past romance

August Alsina has recently turned up the heat on Jada Pinkett Smith following the media coverage he received after she spilled the beans on their past romance.

Taking to Twitter, August began by releasing a statement that read, "If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids," he wrote.

"It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!! [sic]”

There is no sure way to tell if this comment was directed towards Jada or towards Cosmo cover girl Keke Palmer. While some may wonder about Keke’s involvement in this online debacle, many speculate August’s post could potentially be in response to her tweet about August never being ‘her man.’

The issue between Keke and August occurred after a fan posted a photo of Keke with August and enquired whether they were in a car together. To this assumption, Keke quickly replied by saying, “Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

However, it did not sit right with August who is already facing backlash because of Jada’s revelations. He shot back at Keke’s tweet stating, "U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man. [sic]”

Even though August’s comments about Keke were highly uncalled for and very derogatory, Keke chose to take the high road and informed fans over on Instagram that she will not be commenting on her tussle with August any further.

“I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it.”

She went on to say, “People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t [expletive] up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe.”



