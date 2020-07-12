Kim Kardashian reveals how she actually feels about Kanye West's bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian has laid bare her actual thoughts about husband Kanye West's presidential run behind close doors.

The reality TV star is reportedly concerned about Kanye's behaviour, specially after his recent Forbes interview wherein he made some explosive statements.

According to sources, as revealed earlier, Kim fears Kanye may be suffering from one of his severe bipolar episodes.

Now, source has told PEOPLE, "Kim is very concerned for him. She understands that he goes through this from time to time. He's very passionate in everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn't always agree with his actions."

"She knows that Kanye is very serious about running for president and she publicly supports him," the insider added, however the Kardashian-Jenner family is working privately to support the 43-year-old's needs.

"Everyone in the family is concerned when he starts acting like this. They want to help him in any way they can and sincerely care about his well-being," the source said.

During an interview with Vogue in 2019, Kim had revealed her feelings when Kanye goes through what she calls 'these episodes.'

"It is an emotional process, for sure," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said at the time.

"Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them. For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind."

The US rapper announced his diagnosis during the release of his album Ye in 2018, "I think everybody got something. But, like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower," he had said.