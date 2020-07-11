Jeffree Star canceled amid Shane Dawson feud; internet thinks ‘It’s about time’

Morphe Cosmetics has recently taken steps towards ending, not only their connections to Shane Dawson, but Jeffree Star as well for he has recently landed amid backlash from fans around the world.

Through an official announcement on Twitter, the company revealed they will be scrapping all product affiliations and product lines with Jeffree due to the recently resurfaced racist scandal.

Morphe claims, "Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products."

This stance was taken after past videos of Jeffree’s past racist and derogatory remarks went viral. The statement goes on to say, "We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.”

In response to the company’s announcement, Jeffree responded to the news with an Instagram post stating, "We are shocked and extremely saddened by the decision of our former retail partner Morphe Brushes on parting ways with our brand and Jeffree."

With the brand cutting all ties with Jeffree, some of his loyal fans became livid stating that they never plan to give Morphe their business again. One fan wrote, "So there’s no point in buying Morphe’s cheap [expletive] anymore, the only reason people go in morphe stores is for JSC (Jeffree Star Cosmetics)." While another tweeted, "Always stand with you the only reason I went into morphe was for this brand... I won’t be going in there anymore.”

This is not the first time his past racist ganders have come to light, Jeffree has already apologized for his past wrongdoings and as a result of that, his loyal fans continue to believe he should be given another chance to make amends.

Others seem a lot less understanding and are even taking it as far as to call out the company for ‘only’ kicking out Jeffree and Shane and not all the others associated with scandals and drama. "Well tbh if the reason is racism and everything that’s Jeffree did you might as well take everyone that collabs with morphe off like James and manny and Laura lee and etc because everyone has had their fair shade of tea and drama and racist comments. Just a train of thought."