'Tiger King' Zoo: 'Human remains allegedly found in alligator pen'

Police have reportedly rushed to the scene of the 'Tiger King' zoo amid claims that human remains have been uncovered in an alligator enclosure.

The fans of Netflix documentary were transfixed earlier this year when the series was unleashed on the streaming service.

The viewers watched as 'Tiger King', Joe Exotic – aka 57-year-old Joseph Allen was thrown behind bars for two counts of murder amid a failed, and alleged, assassination plot against animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

However, new evidence has been suggested on Friday that human remains may have been uncovered on the grounds of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Oklahoma.

According to reports, local police have reason to believe human remains are buried under an alligator pen at the controversial zoo – which is currently owned by Jeff Lowe.



The police dogs reportedly sniffed out 'what their trainer believes are human remains' on Thursday.



It added: ”Joe has said there are ashes of 4 people buried on the property as a memorial.”



Meanwhile, a judge recently ruled that animal rights activist Carole should have ownership of the zoo following her own lengthy legal battle against Joe.