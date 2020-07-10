TikTok star Addison Rae issues apology over sharing insensitive Anti-BLM video

Social media influencer Addison Rae recently issued a public apology after an insensitive Anti-Black Lives Matter was posted to her account nearly four years ago.

In light of the entire backlash, hate and bashing which ensued as a result of that post, Rae has since come out with a public apology for her misguided and uneducated actions.

Taking to her Twitter account, she began by apologizing to her fans, claiming that her ‘privilege’ blinded her to the truth which she should have been educated over.

Rae was quoted saying, "I owe all of you an apology. Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have. Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community was and continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism.

“I see my mistakes and am committed to learning from them. I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter. If you haven't done so already, please join me in supporting and learning more about the global Black Lives Matter movement. I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally. I love you all endlessly. [sic]"