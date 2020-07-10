Justin Bieber invites Travis Scott in latest Instagram post: 'I Got Time'

Pop star Justin Bieber recently posted an Instagram update mentioning Travis Scott. The post has received thousands of responses within hours.

The “Intentions” singer has been in the media headlines since 2015 after releasing smash hit after hit. This year alone his “Changes” album is estimated to have sold over 640,000 units since its release in February.



The 26-year-old pop star is taking up more than music these days as made apparent by his latest post.

The Canadian star’s latest post is showing him playing basketball with a friend. Bieber gave fans an epic front-row seat to the experience (even if it was just a photo) as it showed him shirtless wearing a “smiley face” cap backward.



In the caption, he called out Black rapper Travis Scott saying: "@travisscott come get this work. I got Time"

Travis replied to Justin’s post in a succinct but expressive rebuttal for the world to see: "do I have to remind ya. ?!!! Lmaooooo."



Travis and Justin have played basketball before, and from the sounds of it, it would appear that Travis had previously emerged victorious last they dueled.

Justin didn’t take Travis’ comment as final though, he replied saying that the reason he previously lost was entirely due to Scott having someone specific on his team. “It’s because you had Roy Bird” Justin replied.

Bieber’s “Yummy” song has reached nearly 500 million views on Youtube and dominated Billboard Hot 100 for weeks.



His music video is especially iconic and was published several months after he married Hailey Baldwin.