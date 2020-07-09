Sponsorless kits of Pakistani players have been the talk of the town since the team departed to England for a Test and T20I series.



Now, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has announced that the green shirts will be featuring the logo of his charity foundation during the England tour.

Afridi shared the news on social media in response to a tweet from Pak Passion's Saj Sajid who suggested that the team should have logos of local charity organisations in the event that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fails to find sponsors.

The PCB is currently struggling to get a new sponsorship deal for the national team after its last contract with a beverage company expired.

"We’re delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to the PCB. Thanking Wasim Khan and the PCB for their continued support and wishing our boys all the very best with the tour," he wrote.

Meanwhile, former PCB chief Khalid Mahmood, on Monday urged the national team to sport the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement logo.