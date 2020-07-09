KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has revised the business hours from 9am to 5:30pm for all the banks starting July 13, according to a notification issued today.

“Effective from July 13. 2020, the banks/MFBs shall observe the following office timings till further orders. However, banks/MFBs may prescribe business hours for branches as per their business requirement subject to observance of SP business (banking) hours public dealings as notified vide BRPD Circular Letter No. 20 dated April 23, 2020,” it said.

Earlier, SBP had said banks would function with their critical staff and operate from 10am to 4:30pm, starting March 24 as the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked.

In its circular, the SBP had said: "All branches/ work places will remain open, throughout Pakistan with bare minimum staff for ensuring the continuity of essential banking services.

"SBP is constantly evaluating the situation and implementing a number of measures to ensure the continuity of banking services during these difficult times,” the circular had stated.

It added that should a coronavirus case emerge at the premises of a branch, then it should be closed temporarily after intimation to the relevant authorities.