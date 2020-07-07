Gavin Rossdale ashamed over how his marriage to Gwen Stefani fell to ruin in the public eye

Gavin Rossdale’s past relationship with Gwen Stefani became one of the hottest bits of gossip and that still haunts Gavin to this day.

Reportedly the actor still has not gotten over the way he messed up his marriage with his ladylove and continues to wallow over his regrettable actions till this day.

During his interview with the Guardian, Gavin discussed one of the most embarrassing moments of his life and claimed it was “the gross and lopsided specter of the crumbling of my marriage.”

This is not the first time the actor has opened up about his affair with his nanny Mindy Mann. Back in 2017 Gavin spoke with The Sun, claiming, “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not... But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Gavin is not the only one who remembers the day it all came falling down, Gwen still remembers the exact date she found out about her husband’s affair.

During a past interview with Harper’s Bazaar Gwen dubbed this experience akin to hell. She said, it was “the beginning of hell...like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret."