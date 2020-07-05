Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in London to attend court hearing

London High Court is due to start the trial of Johnny Depp's case against a UK newspaper this week.

The actor and his former wife Amber Heard are in the United Kingdom to attend the hearing.

The court last week allowed Amber Heard to attend the court hearing despite the opposition from Depp's lawyers.

The 57-year-old actor is suing the Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which referred to the star as a “wife beater”.

The case which was due to start in March was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also engaged in a legal battle against the Aquaman star in the United States.

He had approached the court against Amber after she claimed to have been a target of domestic abuse while she was married to Johnny Depp.

According to experts, the verdict in London case is expected to have a bearing on Depp's case in the US.