Disney+ fans elated over release of 'Hamilton' after Broadway hiatus amid COVID-19

Much to the elation of Disney+ fans, the long awaited digital release of the movie Hamilton has arrived. Even after forgoing its initial release date the film became a massive hit on social media and attracted attention world wide.



The movie was initially supposed to come out in October 2021 but was moved up to due to the global crisis. It documents the entirety of the American Revolution following the journey of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

It also provides a much clearer view of the Broadway play, with close up shots of those on stage. The 'Hamilfilm' as it is adoringly called by its fans has been censored on the platform to be suitable for children.

Barely 24 hours after its release fans began flooding Twitter with excited tweets featuring snip bits of the play and excited commentary about the production.






