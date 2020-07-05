Meghan Markle, Prince Harry trademark 'Archewell' for showbiz projects

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have trademarked the name of their non-profit charity organisation Archewell for multiple purposes.

In the recent round of the Sussexes' filings, Harry and Meghan have applied trademark the foundation for "television shows" and "motion picture films," according to Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden.

This indicates that the former royals are planning to do some sort of projects in the entertainment industry.

The couple's application to the Intellectual Property Office in London includes other potential ventures, such as "digital entertainment content," "providing a website featuring information in the field of physical fitness," and a website "featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health," according to Eden.



As revealed by a source close to Harry and Meghan, "Archewell is going to be huge. Harry and Meghan will use it to support lots of causes that they feel passionately about."

"It will be a global organization with international ambitions," the insider added.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of their non-profit charity Archewell, shortly after moving to Los Angeles.

The move came after their exit from the royal family earlier this