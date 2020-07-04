close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
July 4, 2020

Jada Pinkett Smith misusing family scandal to benefit Facebook page

Sat, Jul 04, 2020
Jada Pinkett Smith misusing family scandal to benefit Facebook page

Jada Pinkett Smith is being criticised for using her ongoing family drama to promote her Facebook page  'Red Table Talk.'

The star has been apparently accused of having a long, whirlwind affair with  singer August Alsina with the blessings of her husband Will Smith. 

Jada had said that the claims by Alsina are 'not true', as told by a rep to Page Six. 

A rep for Will told the Sun that the claim was 'wrong.'

In the midst of the scandal, Jada had said on Thursday that she will be shedding light on the matter on her show.

 “There’s some healing that needs to happen,” she tweeted, “so I’m bringing myself to the Red Table.”

