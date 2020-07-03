Tom Hanks shames all those not practicing social distancing amid pandemic scare

After a long and lengthy battle with COVID-19, Tom Hanks has become furious after finding out there are people who are not practicing appropriate social distancing maneuvers.

During a recent press conference for the promotion of his film Greyhound, Hanks spoke about the issue at hand, and gave his own personal opinion about those who are not following proper protocol.

Meaww quoted Hanks stating, “There are really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands. Those things are so simple, so easy. If anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you.”

“Don’t be a [expletive] get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

During the course of the interview he also touched upon his and his wife’s health, claiming, “Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the Covid-19 experience, we are fine. We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t.”

“I guess we were model recoverers from Covid-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine.”