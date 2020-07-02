close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
July 2, 2020

Kate Middleton claims sibling rivalry among Prince George, Prince Louis is afoot

Kate Middleton claims sibling rivalry among Prince George, Prince Louis is afoot

Kate Middleton has recently shocked fans with an adorable revelation regarding her children. Supposedly, her oldest son Prince George and youngest Prince Louis are in a bit of a tussle and royal fans cannot get enough of this tidbit of news.

During one of her visits to East Anglia's Children’s Hospices in Norfolk, England, the Duchess helped plant a garden.

On this occasion, she revealed that her family has also been having fun planting their own plants in the palace, however during this time, her children Prince George and Prince Louis seem to have gotten each other’s bad side.

The Duchess stated, "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers” and “Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that! Cute!”


