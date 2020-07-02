Anne Hathaway's claim that Christopher Nolan doesn't allows chairs on sets rejected

Famed director Christopher Nolan has rejected actress Anne Hathaway's claim that he does not allow chairs on his movie sets.

According to a statement issued by the famed director's spokesperson, Nolan allows the cast and crew to sit wherever and whenever they want.

"For the record, the only things banned from sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully)," read the statement sent to Indiewire.

It said that the chairs the actress referred to are the directors' chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need."

She said that Nolan even "chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set."

Hathaway, who featured in two of Nolan's films super hit movies, "Interstellar" and "The Dark Knight Rises," said in a recent interview that the director bans chairs so people do not lax about.

"Chris also doesn't allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working."