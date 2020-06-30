Prince Harry gets a scolding from Princess Diana over brawl with Beatrice: Watch

The younger lot of the British royal family has time and again unleashed a wave of chuckles with their hilarious antics.

And it looks like Prince Harry too was no different during his childhood, as seen in an unearthed video making rounds on the internet.

The throwback footage shows Harry back in 1990s getting into a playful brawl with a young Princess Beatrice and subsequently getting scolded by his mother Princess Diana.

Standing on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace, Harry gets mischievously tapped at by Beatrice. The irritated prince looks back and tries to elbow his little cousin when Diana tries to stop her son and gives him a livid glance for misbehaving in public.

She then leans towards him to speak to him while giving an amicable smile to Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson who chuckles seeing the adorable brawl between the Queen’s grandchildren.

