Chris Hemsworth opens up on his vulnerability and thoughts on uncertainty

Chris Hemsworth claims that the process of seeping into the role of his characters on screen is something which heightens his vulnerability.

According to a report by IANS, the actor claims, "You know, anything involving children, children (being) in jeopardy or if their safety is threatened, having children myself, it's certainly easier to sort of draw upon the visceral nature of what that the circumstances would evoke in you.”

With his film Extraction as an example, the actor began by saying, "We shot this movie in India, Bangladesh and Thailand, I didn't have my family with me, so having that distance, I was certainly missing them more than usual. And so to sort of tap into those emotions was a little more accessible. [sic]”

"You know, (we all have the) same uncertainties. Some people are better at hiding them than others. But I think vulnerability is an access point for an audience and it shows that you are human. It shows that there are qualities that hopefully people can relate to, and uncertainties and questions (with which) people can identify with and that was what was so wonderful about the script of 'Extraction' that was laid out in front of us and there for us to dive into."

During the course of the interview he also touched upon his experience working on the Netflix film, claiming, "It was just such an incredibly wonderfully collaborative experience. It was the first time that I was working with the streaming platform. They have really carved out a space for this type of film that you may not be able to put on the consumer during this sort of time in cinema history. [sic]”