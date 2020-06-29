Kylie Jenner’s birthday surprise for Khloé Kardashian will leaves fans in shock

Kylie Jenner, the party planning queen amid the Kardashian-Jenner household left fans in utter amazement when she shared glimpses of her sister Khloe’s birthday celebrations over on Instagram.

With her mad skills, Kylie has always been lauded as the ultimate party planning queen and she has proved her prowess even amid COVID-19.



This year Kylie spared no expense in making her sister Khloe’s birthday a success despite the ongoing scare of COVID-19.

From extravagant décor to an inflatable Khloe head, the party appears to have been the most epic.

The Khloe bounce house also appears to have been a complete success with the younger Kardashian-Jenner lot it seems.



The theme for the celebration was a collection of pink hues and in every corner of the area, decorations lined the house with perfect symmetry.



But the icing on the cake seems to be the Khloe faced pillows lining Kylie’s home.



With intimate spans and stories from the event, there is doubt that Khloe must have had the best birthday party of the year.





