Lizzo unveils the true essence of a winner to fans at 2020 BET award speech

Lizzo unveils the true essense of a winner to fans at 2020 BET award speech

Lizzo lit the 2020 BET stage on fire this year with a jaw-dropping acceptance speech for the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award which left fans in awe.

According to E Online she was quoted saying, "Thank you so much BET and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women that I share this category with.”

"Beyoncé, thank you for everything that you've done for Black culture. I have to say that three years ago, I sat in the audience at the BET Awards and I didn't win anything. But I still went home and felt like a winner."

Reminiscing upon the 2019 awards function, Lizzo performed Good As Hell and Truth Hurts but went home empty handed even after being nominated for the same award.

However, much to the shock of her fans, Lizzo believes "I didn't win anything and still felt like a winner” and “this year, I have the honor of winning this prestigious award, but I will always feel like a winner because as long as you're winning in life, that's the only trophy you need."