YouTube star Shane Dawson opens up in the face of resurfaced past scandals

Famous YouTuber Shane Dawson recently came under fire after past scandals against him resurfaced online.

In an attempt to clarify his position, he put out a lengthy YouTube video, claiming that he is no longer the same person as he was in the past and as penalty he is willing to lose ‘everything’ in order to take accountability for past actions and statements.

He claimed, "Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I'm 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don't know who that person is anymore."

That is not to say that the YouTuber has not issued apologies regarding the same previously. However, he claims that it is only recently that he understood just how poorly the incidents were handled in the past.

"I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos, or un-tagging my Instagram, literally doing whatever I can to pretend those things didn't happen.[sic]”



"This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my [expletive], wanting to own up to everything I've done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well. I should have been punished for things.[sic]"

"Blackface was something that I did a lot. There's no excuse for it. I didn't do the work. I didn't look into the history of it and why it's so wrong, and why people were so upset. I can't even imagine what it would be like to be Black, and see this white [expletive] guy do blackface, and the whole internet at that time being like, ‘LOL!' That's insane and I am so sorry.[sic]."

Before signing off however, he claimed that as retribution, "I should lose everything for that.”