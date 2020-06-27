Emma Watson opens up about her new job

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Harry Potter star Emma Watson has vowed to be 'helpful in making a difference' in her new job on a fashion company’s board of directors.
The charming actress is set to work for French luxury group Kering, a company which oversees fashion brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.
The 30-year-old told Vogue that fans might notice 'a new quietness' from her as she will be doing 'fewer red carpets and more conference meetings.'
Watson continued: "During this pandemic, like many of us, I have had time to reflect on the work I want to be involved with and what is meaningful to me moving forward."
She added: "Behind the scenes now, I hope I can be helpful in making a difference."