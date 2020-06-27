Emma Watson opens up about her new job

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has vowed to be 'helpful in making a difference' in her new job on a fashion company’s board of directors.

The charming actress is set to work for French luxury group Kering, a company which oversees fashion brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

The 30-year-old told Vogue that fans might notice 'a new quietness' from her as she will be doing 'fewer red carpets and more conference meetings.'

Watson continued: "During this pandemic, like many of us, I have had time to reflect on the work I want to be involved with and what is meaningful to me moving forward."

She added: "Behind the scenes now, I hope I can be helpful in making a difference."