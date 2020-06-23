Charlize Theron says she never wanted to get married

Charlize Theron has dismissed the rumors that she came close to marrying Sean Penn when both were dating between 2013 and 2015.



Curing an interview with Howard Stern she was asked about her engagement with Sean.



She responded, "What? That’s not true. No. I did not almost get married to Sean, that’s such bulls--t. No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated."

Explaining further, the actress said, “It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year,”.



She added, “We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.”

Answering another question regarding her views about getting married, she said “I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me."

Theron added: "I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that s--t."