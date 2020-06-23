Justin Theroux shows off sculpted guns in sleeveless shirt during dog walk

Justin Theroux has been inseparable from his pit bull Kuma since rescuing her two years ago, giving his fans plenty of lovable dog content amid quarantine.

The Emmy winner carried a black leather backpack while listening to his AirPods as he walked his pup through Greenwich Village om Monday.

Theroux took precautions against coronavirus, sporting a white face mask and a pair of black protective gloves.



'The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' star has flaunted his sculpted guns in a sleeveless white printed t-shirt as he stepped out to walk Kuma in his New York City neighborhood.

The 48-year-old paired the shirt with some fitted black denim jeans, secured with a matching black leather belt.

He finished the ensemble with a a white beanie, a pair of black wayfarers and some matching zip-up boots.

Back in March, he also shared some resources for people dealing with domestic abuse during quarantine.