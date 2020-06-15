IHC criticises govt for failing to control sugar prices, summons next hearing on June 19

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday slammed the government after the Pakistan Sugar Mill Association (PMSA) refused to comply with the court's orders of supplying sugar at the reduced rates of Rs70/kg.

During today’s hearing, Justice Minallah sought the implementation report from Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar and inquired whether sugar was being sold for Rs70/kg, as per the court’s orders last week.

"The correspondence between the government and PMSA is underway regarding the matter, but sugar is not available in the market at Rs70/kg," Khokhar responded.

To this, CJ Minallah said that the stay order issued had been conditional with sugar being provided to the masses at the reduced rates. “The interim stay was conditional on this matter. The hearing of the case can be held sooner,” he remarked.

"The court cannot fix the prices if the prices are not regulated by the authorities, it is the job of the executive to ensure court orders are followed," CJ Minallah asserted.

Is the restraining order over? asked Khokhar, to which, the CJ responded by saying that there was no use of the restraining order if it does not comply under the given conditions.

The court then approved the government’s request to become a party in the sugarcane farmer's sugar mills case and fixed the hearing for June 19.

Last week, the IHC had barred the government from taking action on the sugar inquiry commission report, issuing directives for the product to be sold at the rate of Rs70/kg for the next 10 days.

The 10-day stay order was issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah who was hearing a petition filed against the sugar inquiry commission report.

Sugar mill owners complain of being subjected to a 'media trial'

The sugar mills' owners had moved the court after the government said it would go after all those who were responsible for the hike in sugar prices.

The sugar mills owners' attorneys had alleged that a media trial was being carried out against them through the government's special assistants and ministers. He added that the commission had violated the terms of references (TOR) that were framed.

“We will send a notice to the government and ask them [about it] but for now, sell sugar for Rs70/kg,” the judge had told the sugar mill owners. He added that if they agreed to the new price, the court will stop the government from taking action against them till the next hearing.

“This court does not usually intervene in the matters of the executive,” remarked the judge, but asked why the masses was not being provided their basic rights.

“In two years, the price of sugar went from Rs 53/kg to Rs85/kg,” remarked the judge, and wondered what the commission did if it did not recommend decreasing the sugar price for the people.

“The Inquiry commission’s aim was not to provide relief to the common man but to hold a media trial against us,” the sugar mills owners' attorney had said in response to the judge’s question. He alleged that a 'media war' was going on, adding that a briefing was also held on the matter Wednesday.

PSMA refuses to supply sugar to utility stores at Rs63 per kg

However, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Sunday had refused to supply sugar to utility stores at the reduced rate of Rs63, as was recommended by the government, saying that the recommendation "has no legal standing".

Previously, the Ministry of Industries and Production had written a letter to PSMA in the pursuance of an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order.

An official of the ministry said that PSMA should provide sugar at Rs63 per kilogramme to utility stores, so it could sell the commodity at Rs70 per kg to the consumer, as directed by IHC.

In a letter written in response to the ministry yesterday, the PSMA said it agrees to supply sugar at Rs70 per kg under the interim court order.

"We are ready to give sugar at a rate of Rs70 per kg to non-commercial establishments for domestic use," the association said, adding that about 60,000 tonnes of sugar will be delivered to markets.

It said that until under the court order, the federal government can make arrangements to procure the sugar at that rate.

"Until the arrangements are finalised regarding the sugar price, the sugar mills will supply sugar at Rs70 per kg for commercial use," the association wrote in the letter.