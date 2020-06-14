Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's heartwarming gesture for Sussex fan who raised $60,000

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to a Sussex fan who raised $60,000 for coronavirus relief effort.

The former royals decided to personally give a call to university student Dani Trin, who created #ArchiesDay, for COVID-19 relief fundraising purpose.

Last month, Trin told Harper's Bazaar, "#ArchieDay is [another effort], but this time it fell to me to organize it. I wanted to organize the fundraiser for Archie's first birthday, so I got a group of people from Twitter on a group chat and we made it happen."

She added, "We never had a specific amount we hoped to hit. Ultimately, we hoped to simply help the charities and raise awareness for the projects people are conducting to help children through this pandemic."

She turned to Twitter to reveal that Meghan and Harry personally praised her on call after her interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"As you all know, we raised over $60k USD for charity in honor of Archie’s bday last months and through the interview I gave to [BAZAAR.com] Meghan and Harry were able to track me," she tweeted.

The purpose of the Duke and Duchess's call was to thank the initiative's organizer personally, as well as express gratitude to members of the Sussex Squad who got involved online.