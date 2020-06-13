Mahira Khan confesses she's in love, talks about presence of special man in her life: WATCH

Mahira Khan confesses she's in love, talks about presence of a special man in life: WATCH

Mahira Khan has come forth talking about rumoured beau Salim Karim for the first time ever, during a virtual interaction with famed designer HSY, on Friday.

The actress confessed about being in love and when asked about her feelings said that she thinks of him as a blessing/reward.

The conversation began with HSY saying, "You are in love now, his name is Salim." He then asks Mahira, "When you look deep into his eyes, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?"

To this, after much hesitation, Mahira responds, "There's a line in Humsafar, which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, 'Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho [I don't know wat I did to to deserve you.] I think the same about him."

She adds, "I don't know what have I done in my life, must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with..." the actress says before HSY interjects, "...Because of which Allah blessed you with Salim."

Mahira then laughs and proceeds to add, "I feel like this for my child too. My child is someone I feel super grateful for. He is the centre of my world, everything revolves around him, but I feel the same way about him, the people I love; that there is something that I must have done right."

She elaborates, "I was such a heartbreaker but I realised Allah will not be too happy with my prude behaviour. I hope that we can protect this because I feel like any relationship is a long... you have to work at it and strive to make it better."



Joking about how Mahira has crushed the hearts of many with this news, HSY says, "I am sure you heard the sound of a million hearts breaking when you said that line about you and your man."

Watch Mahira's full interview with HSY here:








