Prince Harry showers support on Invictus Games athletes in heartfelt video message

Prince Harry has shared a special message for the Invictus Games athletes addressing the delay of the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The fifth annual Invictus Games was supposed to be held this year in The Hague, Netherlands, from May 9 to May 16. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be postponed.

Talking about the same, the Duke of Sussex articulated his thoughts in a video message shared on Wednesday.

“We’re obviously not in The Hague, but I’m so pleased we have been able to organize this virtual gathering when the Games would have taken place themselves,” Harry said.



“This conversation is all about sharing the Invictus spirit, and it is even more relevant now as we are having to address new challenges and adapt our lives," he added.

“I hope that all the nations, competitors and family and friends are coping well to support each other during this time, and I know you’ll be showing that resilience that is so central to the Invictus community. I hope this conversation will be the first of many, and I am really looking forward to a time when we can come together again," the Duke further revealed.



Last month Harry spoken of the event's delay in a video message shared by the organization via Twitter. “Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and are busy planning dates for next year,” he explained at the time.

“The new dates will be shared with you very soon,” the former royal continued. “I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times.”