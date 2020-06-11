Vanessa Bryant honours Kobe and Gianna Bryant with new tattoo

Vanessa Bryant gets neck tat in remembrance of late husband Kobe Bryant

Former NBA player Kobe Byrant’s death at the start of 2020 rattled a number of people across the world and recently his wife got inked in his and her daughter Gianna’s memory.

Vanessa posted on her Instagram, a video of her getting inked, and added the caption: "Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary.”

In her caption on the post, the widow revealed she had gotten this tattoo back in February. While she can be seen getting inked in the video, the message itself was not revealed.

Vanessa did reveal another recent tattoo which she got in her late daughter Gianna's name, over on Instagram with the caption, "Truly honored my friend. #ripkobeandgianna Repost from @vanessabryant."

