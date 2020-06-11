Lizzo claps back at trolls over hateful comments

Lizzo slaps back at fat shamers over the ‘ideal body type’ agenda

Lizzo has recently put her foot down on body-shamers in a recent video posted on TikTok. In the video, the singer claims she has no intention to fit the mold and work towards the ‘ideal body type’.

The Grammy award-winning singer claims, "Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years. And it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type."

She further went on to say, "And you know what type that is? None of your [expletive] business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own [expletive] self and worry about your own [expletive] body? Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a [expletive] cleanse for your insides. Namaste. Have a great day."

For the unversed, this is not the first time the singer has taken a jab at negative nancies flocking around the internet. During a previous Instagram video, she laid it on thick and reminded all of her fans to love themselves for the body that they have.

She previously claimed, "I'm a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I'm shocking because you've never seen—in a long time—a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves. I'm not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I'm not sexy to them."







