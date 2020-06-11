Shaniera on being married to Wasim Akram: 'We are proof that colour means nothing'

Shaniera Akram and former Pakistani cricket champ Wasim Akram are one of Pakistan's widely-adored couples. However, there are still a few naysayers on both sides who are not too pleased about the inter-racial marriage.

Addressing all those negative comments that have been coming their way, Shaniera turned to her Instagram to spark a much-needed conversation about the acceptance of inter-racial relationships in Pakistan and around the world.

Sharing an endearing image of her hands entwined with her husband’s, Shaniera started the note by quoting some of the intolerable comments she gets to hear from both sides: “‘He only married her because she’s white. She must be easy! Does his skin smell different? Why couldn’t he marry a Brown girl? It’s not natural for two skin colours to mix. Interracial relationships never work.’”

She went on to say: “We have had it on both sides, it’s ugly and unwarranted! Skin colour only troubles the people in this world who sees it.”

“Like millions of others, we are living proof that colour means absolutely nothing, LOVE does,” she added.