Accusations against Lea Michele continue as beauty insider makes shocking claims

Lea Michele has been in the eye of storm lately and, in new turn of events, has been accused of having a toxic nature and an ugly behaviour.

Calling out her 'diva' attitude, a beauty insider came forth revealing that Michele was signed to be the face of L’Oréal in 2012 for an estimated $1 million.

One of her duties was a short interview about her beauty routine and she stormed out in the middle of it.

“All the questions and answers were agreed [on] in advance, she just had to answer five questions on camera about her hair routine to a crew hired by L’Oréal. But two questions in, Lea just stood up, said she was done and walked out, leaving everyone standing there in shock. The head of L’Oréal asked if she was coming back, and her mother said, ‘No, she’s not,'" the source revealed.

“This is who she is. Given how small the industry is, the word has spread across other beauty brands," the source added.

While Michele's reps have not yet commented on the matter, The Post reported the actress, who is seven months pregnant, is listening “to the wake-up call … She hears what everyone says and wants to apologize.”