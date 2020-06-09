Kendall Jenner sets the record straight about Photoshopped BLM photo

Kendall Jenner slams accusations of photoshopping herself into protests

Kendall Jenner appears to have had enough of the ongoing hate pouring in over an alleged Photoshop fail which shows her faking her participation in the Black Lives Matter protest.

The issue initially began after Kendall Jenner’s Facebook page posted a photo which appeared to have some major flaws.

It showcased the reality TV star holding a sign in solidarity while her shadow had nothing.

With claims pouring in all over Twitter, bashing the star over this alleged action, she appears to have had enough and spoke out against the issue through her personal Twitter handle.

The star claims that she was not the one who Photoshopped the image and posted it, going as far as to say it was someone else who was behind this action.