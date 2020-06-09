George Floyd to be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens on Tuesday

George Floyd will be buried next to this mother on Tuesday at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, according to reports.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day when a white officer kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time after he was arrested for allegedly trying to spend a counterfeit $20 bill.

His death was caught on video and led to national outrage that re-ignited the Black Lives Matter movement. The worlds top celebrities also raised their voices and demanded justice for him.



Floyd was born in Fayetteville, N.C. but grew up in Houston's Third Ward. His body arrived to Houston on Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and was taken to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by the Houston Police Department.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at Fountain of Praise Church. After that, a procession carrying Floyd's body will go directly from the church to the cemetery.

Although Tuesday's memorial and funeral is a private event, a public viewing is scheduled for Monday at Fountain of Praise Church, beginning at 12 p.m.