Legendary actress Rubina Ashraf’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

Veteran Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus, has been shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated.



The Ishq Ki Intiha actress was facing respiratory problem due to coronavirus.

Legendary actress Rubina contracted Covid-19 on June 3 and she had quarantined herself at home.

Fellow showbiz stars Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz shared photos of Rubina Ashraf on their respective Instagram handles and urged fans to pray for the legendary actress.

Nida wrote, “Plz pray for rubina ashraf. Allah unhe sehat den Ameen.”

Yasir Nawaz said, “Keep @ashrafrubina in your prayers please.”





