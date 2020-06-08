close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
Legendary actress Rubina Ashraf's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

Legendary actress Rubina Ashraf's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

Veteran Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus, has been shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated.

The Ishq Ki Intiha actress was facing respiratory problem due to coronavirus.

Legendary actress Rubina contracted Covid-19 on June 3 and she had quarantined herself at home.

Fellow showbiz stars Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz shared photos of Rubina Ashraf on their respective Instagram handles and urged fans to pray for the legendary actress.

Nida wrote, “Plz pray for rubina ashraf. Allah unhe sehat den Ameen.”

View this post on Instagram

Plz pray for rubina ashraf.Allah unhe sehat den Ameen

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official) on

Yasir Nawaz said, “Keep @ashrafrubina in your prayers please.”

View this post on Instagram

Keep @ashrafrubina in your prayers please️

A post shared by Yasir Nawaz (@itsyasirnawaz) on


