Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez join 'Black Lives Matter protest

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez have showed their support to 'Black Lives Matter' movement and stood in solidarity alongside hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets to protest following the death of George Floyd.

The 'Hustlers' star and her fiance joined the protest in Los Angeles on Sunday and called attention to the country's long history of racisim.

The 50-year-old, in the post shared to Instagram, was seen holding up two signs "Black Lives Matter" and "BLM #EnoughIsEnough," while Alex carried a sign that read "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter."

Taking to Instagram Jennifer Lopez, shared a video clip of protest and wrote: "Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!!

She added: "We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."

Former US President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and several other celebrities on Sunday virtually addressed the young activists during the Black Lives Matter protests.



Jennifer Lopez also joined them and said: "That’s a growing experience. So just when you thought the lesson was over, you’re learning the biggest lesson of all."

The actress also congratulated the group and emphasized how "proud" she is of the Class of 2020.