1,744 new coronavirus cases emerge in Sindh: CM Shah

With 8,199 tests conducted over the last 24 hours — which is the highest number of tests conducted in the province to date — about 1,744 new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Sindh, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday.



This takes the province-wide tally to 38,108.

"With 16 more patients who died overnight due to coronavirus, the death toll across the province has come to 650 that constitutes about 1.7% of the total infected people," Shah said.



He added that so far 321,009 tests have been conducted, out of which 38,108 tested coronavirus positive, constituting 16.5 % of the tests conducted.

Talking about 18, 682 patients under treatment, Shah said that about 17,257 were in isolation at home and are being treated through tele-medicine, 63 at isolation centres and 1,362 are receiving treatment at various hospitals across the province.

About 414 patients are in critical condition, out of which 67 have been shifted to ventilators, the chief minister said.

Speaking about the patients who have recovered from the virus, Shah said that about 511 more have recovered and returned to normal life in the past day. The number of patients recovered so far has therefore reached 18,776 which constitutes 49.3% of the cases reported, he said.

Presenting a city-wise breakdown, Shah noted that out of 1,744 new cases, 1,081 cases were reported from Karachi — 370 in district East, 286 in South, 199 in Central, 119 in Malir, 60 in Korangi and 48 cases were reported in district West.

"Moreover, Hyderabad has reported 54 new cases, Larkana 39, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Sukkur 31, Dadu 23, Ghotki 23, Mirpurkhas 14, Khairpur 11, Jamshoro nine, Tharparkar eight, Jacobabad two, Umerkot two, Thatta, Tando Allahayr and Kambar have reported one case each as of today," he added.

Lamenting that the situation is going from bad to worse, the chief minister reiterated that the the infection rate of coronavirus is increasing drastically because the people are not abiding by the issued Standard operating procedures.