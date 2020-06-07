Shaniera Akram concerned over Pakistan's mounting coronavirus cases

Shaniera Akram concerned over fast spread of Coronavirus

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram has expressed her concerns over the fast spread of coronavirus in Pakistan and once again appealed to people to follow SOPs and keep doors closed to stay safe.



In a series of tweets, Shaniera said, “I’ve been living in Pakistan for more than 8 years. I have seen a lot. But nothing has frightened me more than the way, we as a country, have handled this pandemic.”

“I fear we are past the stage of ‘if we contract COVID’ Every household must now prepare for ‘when’. #COVIDPakistan.”

She further said “To all those people who have done the right thing, thank you, you have helped slow down the spread but unfortunately we were just not strong enough, now we must brace ourselves for inevitable. Please stay safe, follow SOPs and keep your doors closed!”

Shaniera urged people to lock their doors as the virus was knocking on their doors.

She said, “Knock Knock. Who’s there? A life threatening virus.... #StaySafePakistan #LockYourDoors #CoronaVirusPakistan.”

The countrywide death toll from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 1,998 on Saturday with over 100 deaths reported in a single day.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 98,769 with 4,734 new cases.