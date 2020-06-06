Justin Bieber tells fans how to celebrate Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has urged fans to donate to Breonna Taylor’s family and sign petition to celebrate her 27th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer shared a throwback photo of slain Breonna Taylor and described how to celebrate her birthday.

He wrote to sign petition, donate with you can to Breonna’s family, call KY attorney general and tell him your birthday wish for Breonna is that justice brought to her and her family and these officers to be arrested.

He went on to say “make art, read poetry, use the hashtag, flood social media and remind people that her life mattered.”



Justin Bieber has been raising his voice against racism and regularly posts regarding Black Lives Matter.