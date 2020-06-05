YouTuber Jake Paul facing criminal charges overunlawful trespassing amid George Floyd protests. Photo: The New York Times

Jake Paul, one of YouTube’s most well-known faces, previously reprimanded for his blatant disregard for the dead in Japan’s suicide woods. Currently it appears he has landed himself in between another legal formality under the gaze of Scottsdale, Arizona’s police force on misdemeanor charges.

According to a report by E New, the YouTuber is currently facing misdemeanor charges, a recent police report claims, "Following the riots and looting that occurred on the evening of May 30th 2020 at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul (23), as a participant in the riot.”

The report went on to say, "Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police."

Allegedly Jake entered and remained within a mall which had closed its doors, due to this disregard for rules, he is facing unlawful assembly and criminal trespassing. Jake did not stay quiet on the matter however and spoke out against the matter.

Check out his tweet below:

However in a lengthy YouTube video the star explained the entire situation in detail and denied any involvement in the looting or vandalism



He claimed, "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," he shared. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.”



“We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging."

He concluded by stating, "I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction that we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it's time to join together and evolve."