Fri Jun 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2020

Mahira Khan’s sweet reply to a little fan on Twitter will melt your heart

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan’s sweet reply to the letter of her little fan Rania on Twitter will melt your heart.

The Raees actor turned to microblogging site Twitter and responded to the letter of the eight years old girl shared by her father Shaharyar.

Mahira wrote, “This is shoo sweet. Tell Rania that I wanted to name my daughter Rania if I had a girl :) Give her lots of love and tight hug from me.”

Earlier, the man shared the letter of her daughter Rania, where she writes to Mahira Khan “I am Rania and I am 8 years old. I am big fan of you.”

The little girl further wrote, “I saw your movie Superstar trailer and I loved it the way you danced, the way you acted. I loved it.”  

