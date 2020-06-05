Selena Gomez to highlight black voices on her social media platform

Songstress Selena Gomez has decided to use her massive social media platform - more than 287 million followers on Instagram and Twitter - to highlight black voices amid a world-wide discussion on race relations in the wake of George Floyd's death.



The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared her heartfelt words, saying: "I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history".

The 'Rare' singer added: 'After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices.

'Over the next few days I will be highlighting [influential] leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us.'

The Come And Get It artist said that everyone has 'an obligation to do better, and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. '⠀

The Texas native posted an image called Speak With Confidence by artist Charly Palmer, depicting a crying black child with elements of the stars and stripes of the American flag; the art depicted allusions to bloodshed.