Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez make 'Forbes' list of highest-paid celebs

The world's renowned musicians, including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Jonas Brothers and others have made 'Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities in terms of their annual pay.
The publication's annual list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities has rock legend Elton John as the highest-ranked musician at #14, with earnings of $81 million over the past year.
But when it comes to pop stars, Ariana Grande is the highest-ranked at #17, with earnings of $72 million.
She's followed by The Jonas Brothers at #20 with earnings of $68.5 million, and The Chainsmokers right behind them at #21, with $68 million. Ed Sheeran is #23 with $64 million, while his pal Taylor Swift is #25, with $63.5 million. Jennifer Lopez, takes #56, with $47.5 million.
Kylie Jenner is number-one overall on the list, despite Forbes recently revoking her billionaire status.
The publication writes, "Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ?in her cosmetics firm to Coty...while she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real."
Here's a look of some other celebrities in the list:
43. Billie Eilish, $53 million
49. Drake, $49 million
60. Rihanna, $46 million
86. Katy Perry, $38.5 million
87. Lady Gaga, $38 million
Forbes notes that many of these stars won't rank as high on next year's list due to those tour cancellations.